Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Trading 8.1% Higher

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.80, 230,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 71,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Recon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

