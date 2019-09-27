Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Short Interest Update

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 927,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 21.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

RLH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Red Lion Hotels has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

