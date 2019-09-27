RED Price Reaches $0.0061 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, RED has traded down 17% against the dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a total market cap of $794,309.00 and $267.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00683625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011664 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

