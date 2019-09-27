Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 4.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, 352,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 644,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

