Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,947.81

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,947.81 and traded as high as $3,676.00. Renishaw shares last traded at $3,660.00, with a volume of 58,164 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSW shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,693.57 ($48.26).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,650.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,947.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

