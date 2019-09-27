Reviewing Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and American Finance Trust (NYSE:AFIN)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Property Trust and American Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Property Trust $704.89 million 10.85 $479.61 million $2.20 23.43 American Finance Trust $291.21 million 5.06 -$37.41 million N/A N/A

Liberty Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Property Trust and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Property Trust 70.77% 5.71% 2.79% American Finance Trust -11.79% -2.20% -1.07%

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Property Trust and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Property Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $50.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. American Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Liberty Property Trust.

Dividends

Liberty Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Liberty Property Trust pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust beats American Finance Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

