Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB remained flat at $$10.40 during trading hours on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 13.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

