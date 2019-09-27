RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.66

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $2.57. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,327 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, Director Baruch Halpern sold 11,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $29,915.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,062.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,001.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,283,046 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,089.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,962 shares of company stock worth $211,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 6,279,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after buying an additional 666,667 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.