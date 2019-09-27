Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVSB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,112. The firm has a market cap of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 20,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 67.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $160,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

