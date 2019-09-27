Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Holdings Raised by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 502.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Rocky Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Rocky Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,566. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $234.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $75,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Finn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $59,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,681.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $151,185. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

