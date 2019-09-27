Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.38

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.38 and traded as high as $66.36. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 628,423 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.80.

The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

