Rosenblatt Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:RBGP)

Rosenblatt Group PLC (LON:RBGP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rosenblatt Group stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 103.20 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.09. Rosenblatt Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of $82.66 million and a PE ratio of 18.11.

Rosenblatt Group Company Profile

Rosenblatt Group Plc provides various legal services. The company offers litigation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, such as fraud, professional negligence, defamation, and other corporate disputes. It provides banking and finance, construction and project, corporate, employment, IP/technology/media, real estate, regulatory and fund, and tax related litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution services.

