Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

“We are initiating coverage of Buy rating and $71 PT. In our view, PLAN’s Connected Planning” solution is quickly becoming the next killer app with its high, quantifiable ROI (return on investment). As such, its sales process is a smoother process despite selling directly to C-level executives. Also, the company has built a strong partner ecosystem, especially among large global system integrators. These highly strategic partners are adding their domain expertise to PLAN’s solution to generate its own highly differentiated and highly quantifiable ROI solution, which are often sold in conjunction with large transformation projects. With the recent addition of Mr. Mark Anderson, a highly regarded sales executive, the company is attracting top sales talent in the industry, according to our recent field checks.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

PLAN opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 54,779 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $2,867,680.65. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,763 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $92,398.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939,156 shares of company stock valued at $49,147,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after buying an additional 5,731,817 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,659,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 1,973,737 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,708,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

