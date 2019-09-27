Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.45.

KGC opened at $5.09 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

