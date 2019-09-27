Royal Bank of Canada Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $74.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.60.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NuVasive by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.