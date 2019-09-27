RPC (NYSE:RES) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RES. ValuEngine raised RPC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Gabelli cut RPC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.35.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 221.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

