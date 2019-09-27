RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.59. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 508,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 67.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 789,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 42.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 59.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

