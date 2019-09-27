Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 2,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,775. The company has a market cap of $603.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 412.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

