RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €35.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.14 ($30.39).

FRA RWE opened at €28.29 ($32.90) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.76. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

