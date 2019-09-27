Ryanair (LON:RYA) Receives Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Ryanair (LON:RYA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

RYA opened at GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.27. Ryanair has a one year low of GBX 9.89 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,397 ($18.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

