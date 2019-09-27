Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $169,917.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02275580 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

