Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Acquires 11,878 Shares of Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 11,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,223.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,832.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.09 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts predict that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is 288.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SALM shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

