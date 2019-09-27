Salient Capital Advisors LLC Has $382.17 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 9.4% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Enbridge worth $382,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

