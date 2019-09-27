Salient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49,113 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,113 shares during the quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 331,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 138,723 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Archrock by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D Bradley Childers purchased 12,050 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $98,689.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 287,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,137. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Archrock Inc has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.35 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.