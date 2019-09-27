Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.75

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Ltd (LON:SO4) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.75 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.62), with a volume of 39665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Salt Lake Potash in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.55.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited, formerly Wildhorse Energy Limited, is a mineral exploration company. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and development of resource projects. Its segments include United States of America and Australia Potash. It holds a range of salt lake brine projects (Projects) in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

