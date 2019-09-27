SaluS (SLS) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.77 or 0.00142366 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. SaluS has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $1,226.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SaluS has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002277 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,165.40 or 0.98735735 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000782 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002151 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

