Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.67 ($27.53).

Shares of ETR:SZG traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching €15.56 ($18.09). 411,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €14.46 ($16.81) and a 1-year high of €44.00 ($51.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.32. The firm has a market cap of $826.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

