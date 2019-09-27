Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.38). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 83,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,092. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 596,573 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,598,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 1,017,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

