Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €85.06 ($98.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €77.90. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

