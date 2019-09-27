Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sanofi by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

