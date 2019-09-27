Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.31

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and traded as low as $30.61. Saputo shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Saputo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

