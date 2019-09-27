Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.30. 29,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,111. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

