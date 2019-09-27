Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,830,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 932,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after acquiring an additional 849,647 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 633,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.92.

CMS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 69,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

