Scholtz & Company LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 769,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,820. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. The company has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.