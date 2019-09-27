Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.20

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SCF remained flat at $GBX 285 ($3.72) during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $197.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248.73. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 298 ($3.89).

In related news, insider Victoria Muir acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,820.07).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

