Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) to Issue $0.22 — Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.44. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

