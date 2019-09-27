Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.41 (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4117 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $56.44. 1,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

