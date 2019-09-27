Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 169.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,885 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

