Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) to Issue — Dividend of $0.23 on September 30th

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2309 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. 4,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.