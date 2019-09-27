Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2657 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,267. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

