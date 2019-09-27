Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seattle Genetics worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 310.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 522,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer raised Seattle Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,347,699.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,953 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

