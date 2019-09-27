Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 815,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 452,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEEL. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 92,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

