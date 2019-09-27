Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.55

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and traded as low as $43.90. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 5,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $279.90 million, a PE ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 155.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne T. Pan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $30,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

