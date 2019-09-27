Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperformer rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of SMTC opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Semtech has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $55,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,980.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 391,863 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Semtech by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

