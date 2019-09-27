Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 567,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.51. Servicesource International has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,687.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 90,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SREV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

