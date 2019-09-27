Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

SHLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Shiloh Industries from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Shiloh Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.88.

SHLO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,220. The company has a market cap of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.45 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shiloh Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 32.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

