Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 6.5%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $315.83 and last traded at $314.60, approximately 5,474,589 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 1,883,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -504.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 68.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 184,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

