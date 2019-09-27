Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) Declares GBX 5 Dividend

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SGR traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 137.50 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 66,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Shore Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

In other news, insider Michael van Messel bought 198,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £268,267.95 ($350,539.59).

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

