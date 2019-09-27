Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Increases By 27.6%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 393,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ABB by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,076,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ABB by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after acquiring an additional 816,202 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in ABB by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in ABB by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,088,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 744,147 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 990,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. ABB has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Societe Generale cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.