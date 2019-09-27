Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Decreases By 47.8%

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ATIF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,751. ATIF has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

